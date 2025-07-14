Ex-President Buhari to be laid to rest in Daura, Katsina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday evening in London, will be buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, on Monday.

Buhari, 82, reportedly died at a private clinic in the United Kingdom while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s democratic history, having served as the country’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023 after previously ruling as a military head of state in the 1980s.

The news of his planned burial was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s former social media aide, in a statement on Facebook late Sunday.

“The remains of our former President, Muhammadu Buhari, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State. The date and time of the burial will be communicated accordingly,” Ahmad wrote.

In response to the news, President Bola Tinubu has dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to London to accompany the late president’s body back to Nigeria for burial, in line with Islamic rites and national honours.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are expected in the coming hours.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE