10 killed, scores maimed as two rival cultists clash in Osun

No fewer than 10 persons were reportedly killed on Monday evening in Ilesa following a cult clash that ensued between two armed rival cultist groups that unleashed terror in the ancient town.

Also, some innocent citizens of the town were said to have been maimed as a result of the bad occurrence.

It will be recalled that five persons earlier killed by the two rival groups a few weeks ago in the town were confirmed by the police that promised to put an end to such acts.

The state government also asked parents to warn their children against criminal acts in the state as whosoever is caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The bloody clash which reportedly started around 7.00 P.M lasted an hour before the intervention of the state police command that restored normalcy in the troubled areas: Brewery, Ifofin, Idasa, Irojo all in the town.

The fight was said to have extended to other dark spots.

Investigations revealed that cultists from the two rivalry groups freely made use of guns, knives, broken bottles, daggers, cudgels, cutlasses, charms and other dangerous weapons in the clash.

Eyewitness accounts told our reporter that the development threw residents and other adjourning neighbours in the environment into a state of confusion as people ran helter-skelter for safety.

A source disclosed that the corpses of those killed were taken away by their members who shot sporadically into the air to scare people away.

He said that shop owners and other business operators in the area briskly locked their shops while some residents around the vicinity, fled their abodes or locked their doors for the fear of being victims.

Road users, both private and commercial vehicles, motorcyclists abandoned their means of transportation to take cover.

Meanwhile, a top police officer who preferred anonymity confirmed the report saying, all the perpetrators of the act would be fished out and brought to book.

All efforts to speak with the state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola as at the time of filing this report proved abortive as calls to her cell phone number did not go through.