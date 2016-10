Turkey’s ruling party completes proposal on presidency – PM

TURKISH Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim, said that Turkey’s ruling AK Party has finished working on its proposal for a constitutional change to create an executive presidency.

Yildirim said on Sunday in Ankara during a speech closing a two-day party conference that the proposal is now ready to be submitted to the parliament.

“We have finished our work for the new constitution and the executive presidency.

“What we will do now is to take our proposition to the parliament as soon as possible, and leave it to the decision of the noble parliament.

Yildirim said members of the AKP have been meeting in the western Afyon province, with much of the focus on work related to the proposed executive presidency.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AKP, has long sought a presidency with greater power.

Critics fear the change could consolidate too much power in his hands.