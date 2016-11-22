Reps assures state govts of reimbursement on road projects

HOUSE of Representatives Committee on Works has assured state governments who engage in the rehabilitation of federal road projects of appropriate reimbursement.

Committee Chairman, Honourable Abubakar Amuda-Kannike, disclosed this upon Tuesday’s visit of the committee to Oyo State to inspect some road dualisation and rehabilitation projects of the Federal Government in the state.

Amuda-Kannike, speaking at the office of state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, also noted that consequent upon increased funding to the Ministry of Works, contractors continued to return to sites to carry out federal road projects.

The federal road projects in Oyo State are, dualisation of Abeokuta-Bakatari-Ibadan road; dualisation of Ibadan-Ilorin road; rehabilitation of Ogbomoso-Oko-Ilogbo-Osogbo road; rehabilitation of Iseyin-Okeho road, completion of Igbo Ile-Okin connector road.

Furthermore, he said the committee upon its tour across several regions of the country had documented roads embarked upon by state governments for appropriate reimbursement.

Commenting, Ajimobi harped on the positive impact of good road network on commerce, transportation of goods and services, security and development.

While assuring of the state government’s support towards completion of the road projects, Ajimobi averred that the Federal Government should focus on inter-state rather than on intra-state roads.

Meanwhile, Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Micheal Adeyemo, has called on the National Assembly to review the constitution to enable state governments, not Federal Government, explore their mineral resources.

Adeyemo also joined the clamour for a review of the country’s revenue sharing formula, such that states get more funds to run their affairs.