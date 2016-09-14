logo

Man kills 2, injures others in Jigawa

September 14, 2016 / : Adamu Amadu - Dutse

A 30-year- old man, Haruna Barde, of Nahuce Village  in  Harbo, Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State,  attacked his neighbours on Tuesday and  killed two people  while  several others  were injured.

The Nigerian Tribune  gathered that the incident occurred at midnight on  Tuesday when  Barde  took a sharp cutlass and confronted a family in  the area  and attacked them leading to  the death of  Zainab Abubakar and her son, Hassan Abubakar,

An eye witness, who want  to be anonymous, told  the Nigerian Tribune that Haruna did not stop at that, he   also attacked  other innocent  people  who came  to   the deceased and those that were  injured.

According to the eyewitness: “as we are conceined the man is  healthy, we don’t know may be it was the  current  economic hardship that made him to  do that.”

Another eyewitness, Mansur Ahmed Jahun, told the Nigerian Tribune, that he saw two corpses  in the area    and others with various degree of injuries at  the Jahun General Hospital, receiving treatment,  adding  that while at Nahuce Village, Barde slaughtered animals belonging to the community  members and  destroyed some buildings.

Mansur attributed the action  of the man   to the  current economic hardship  in the   country, most  especially, those living in the rural area.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed that one Hamza Barde of Nahuce Village, in Jahun Local Government  Area, was arrested for causing  crisis  in  his community  which led to the death of two people  while others  were  injured  , adding that  sheep, goats, houses and food stores were  also burnt.

The   PPRO said: “Yes, one Haruna Barde, 30 -year- old man, attacked an elderly women, Malama Zainab Abubakar, 70 -year- old, in his  community with  a cutlass and killed her”.

According to him, “the man also killed her son, Hassan Abubakar, when he attempted to  assist  his biological mother”.

Jinjiri added that the incident happened at Nahuce, Harbo, in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

