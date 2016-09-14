Man kills 2, injures others in Jigawa

A 30-year- old man, Haruna Barde, of Nahuce Village in Harbo, Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State, attacked his neighbours on Tuesday and killed two people while several others were injured.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident occurred at midnight on Tuesday when Barde took a sharp cutlass and confronted a family in the area and attacked them leading to the death of Zainab Abubakar and her son, Hassan Abubakar,

An eye witness, who want to be anonymous, told the Nigerian Tribune that Haruna did not stop at that, he also attacked other innocent people who came to the deceased and those that were injured.

According to the eyewitness: “as we are conceined the man is healthy, we don’t know may be it was the current economic hardship that made him to do that.”

Another eyewitness, Mansur Ahmed Jahun, told the Nigerian Tribune, that he saw two corpses in the area and others with various degree of injuries at the Jahun General Hospital, receiving treatment, adding that while at Nahuce Village, Barde slaughtered animals belonging to the community members and destroyed some buildings.

Mansur attributed the action of the man to the current economic hardship in the country, most especially, those living in the rural area.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed that one Hamza Barde of Nahuce Village, in Jahun Local Government Area, was arrested for causing crisis in his community which led to the death of two people while others were injured , adding that sheep, goats, houses and food stores were also burnt.

The PPRO said: “Yes, one Haruna Barde, 30 -year- old man, attacked an elderly women, Malama Zainab Abubakar, 70 -year- old, in his community with a cutlass and killed her”.

According to him, “the man also killed her son, Hassan Abubakar, when he attempted to assist his biological mother”.

Jinjiri added that the incident happened at Nahuce, Harbo, in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.