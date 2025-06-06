Zulum reaffirms commitment to rebuilding Borno

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring the state to its former glory.

Speaking during a Sallah celebration at Government House in Maiduguri on Friday, Governor Zulum said his government remains focused on rebuilding critical infrastructure, reviving economic activity, and consolidating the relative peace achieved across the state after over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

“We will work tirelessly to return Borno to its past glory,” he stated, noting that his government is committed to addressing the concerns of Borno people.

Zulum revealed that the Federal Government has awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the strategic Dikwa-Ngamboru Ngala-Banki road to the Dangote Group.

The road serves as a vital link between Maiduguri and neighbouring countries, including Chad and Cameroon.

“The Dikwa-Ngala-Banki road is of regional importance. “With the contract awarded to Dangote, construction will commence soon. This project will reconnect communities, facilitate trade, and boost regional cooperation,” Zulum stated.

The governor’s assurance follows the Shehu of Borno’s recent call on the Federal Government to sustain oil exploration in the state and accelerate the rehabilitation of key infrastructure damaged during the insurgency.

