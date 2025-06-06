‘One of Nigeria’s finest gone,’ Olabode George mourns Jubril Aminu

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Jubril Aminu, saying that with his death, the country had lost a rare gentleman and one of her finest, being a selfless Nigerian politician, a man of great intellect and integrity, whose service to humanity and the country inspired generations.

Prof. Aminu, a distinguished scholar, diplomat, who was also former Minister of Education and Minister of Petroleum Resources as well as founding member of PDP, died on Thursday, June 5, 2025, aged 85 years.

Chief George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, quickly recalled that as Minister of Education and Petroleum Resources, Prof. Aminu’s visionary and introspective focus immensely helped shape critical sectors of the country.

Besides, he equally recalled how Aminu, while he was alive, “stood by me during my phantom trial and incarceration, saying that he visited him several times, to demonstrate his solidarity.

The PDP chieftain further described the deceased former minister as a true elder statesman and very personal to him, saying that his legacy would continue to impact the countless lives he touched and the institutions he helped build.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Professor Jubril Aminu, a distinguished scholar, diplomat, and a founding member of our great party, the PDP.

“He was a selfless Nigerian politician. A man of great intellect and integrity, whose service to humanity and Nigeria, inspired generations. As Minister of Education and Petroleum Resources, his visionary and introspective focus immensely helped shape critical sectors of our country.

“I can recall how he stood by me during my phantom trial and incarceration. He visited me several times, to demonstrate his solidarity.

“He was a true elder statesman and very personal to me. His legacy will continue to impact on the countless lives he touched and the institutions he helped build. Nigeria has lost a rare gentleman and one of her finest,” George said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE