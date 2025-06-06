1.5M Users Are Mining Crypto With BlockDAG’s X1 App – No Rigs, Just a Phone

While most crypto mining still conjures images of bulky GPUs and energy-hungry rigs, BlockDAG is flipping the narrative. With its sleek, battery-efficient X1 app, BlockDAG is putting mining into the hands of everyday users, literally. All it takes is a smartphone, a few seconds of attention each day, and a download from the App Store or Google Play.

This seemingly simple shift has created a viral ripple across the crypto world. BlockDAG’s presale has already surpassed $289 million, and the X1 app is a major reason why. With over 1.5 million users already mining BDAG coins on their phones, the app is proving that the future of crypto adoption might not lie in institutional deals or complex protocols, but in intuitive, mobile-first design that rewards engagement.

What Exactly Is the BlockDAG X1 App?

At its core, the X1 app is a mobile miner, one that doesn’t require a physical mining rig, high power bills, or any technical setup. Users simply download the app, tap “Activate,” and begin earning BDAG coins at a base rate of 0.83 BDAG per hour. The catch? You need to reactivate it every 24 hours to continue earning, a simple design choice that keeps users engaged without draining phone resources.

The app runs on a lightweight “Proof of Engagement” mechanism rather than traditional Proof-of-Work, making it ideal for mobile. This means your phone won’t overheat or die mid-day. You’re mining without mining, and that’s exactly the point. BlockDAG didn’t stop at passive mobile mining. The X1 app includes a powerful referral system that rewards users with increased mining rates when they invite others. This creates a viral loop, encouraging organic word-of-mouth adoption. The more active referrals a user has, the more BDAG they earn per hour.

Add to that a gamified leaderboard showing top-performing miners around the world, and you’ve got a competitive edge that keeps users coming back daily. Unlike typical click-and-forget apps, the X1 experience is built around re-engagement and community incentives. While the mining feature is the main attraction, the X1 app is planning to expand into a full Web3 utility suite. Users will be able to mint NFTs, test smart contracts, and transfer BDAG tokens, all directly within the app. These features position X1 not just as a miner, but as a streamlined gateway into the larger BlockDAG ecosystem.

This broader functionality matters. It means X1 could become more than a crypto starter kit, it could become the go-to dashboard for interacting with decentralized tools, especially for mobile-first users. As BlockDAG expands its product line, the X1 app is likely to serve as its most important user interface.

1.5 Million Users and Counting

According to official stats, the X1 app has already onboarded more than 1.5 million users globally. This rapid growth isn’t just a vanity metric, it’s the driver behind BlockDAG’s presale momentum. At the time of writing, over $289 million has been raised and more than 22 billion BDAG coins have been sold.

These numbers point to more than hype. They reflect real user traction, sustained engagement, and belief in the project’s mobile-first approach. Few presale tokens can claim this kind of traction before even listing on exchanges. The success of X1 also ties into BlockDAG’s broader strategy. While many crypto projects launch first and then scramble for user adoption, BlockDAG has flipped that script. The X1 app is seeding users and distributing tokens even before the coin is live, creating what some are calling the most engaged presale community in the space.

This early distribution strategy not only builds network effects, but also gives users real skin in the game before trading even begins. By the time BDAG goes live, millions of users will already hold and use the coin, a critical advantage in a saturated market.

No app is perfect, and X1 is no exception. Some users on forums like Reddit and review pages on app stores have voiced frustration over delayed updates, limited functionality in early versions, and support response times. These are common growing pains for viral crypto apps, especially during explosive presale cycles.

To its credit, BlockDAG has been pushing consistent updates and working to improve backend performance and user responsiveness. The project’s wiki and official FAQ pages also provide detailed walkthroughs, helping onboard less experienced users more easily. With predictions floating around that BDAG could reach $1 by 2025, and potentially up to $30 by 2030, the X1 app could be the bridge between speculative potential and actual traction. While price projections should be viewed with healthy skepticism, what’s not speculative is user participation. 1.5 million people have already taken action by downloading the app and mining BDAG daily.

This means that if and when BDAG lists, it won’t be starting from zero. It will launch into a community that already exists, already holds the token, and already uses the product. That’s a huge differentiator in a sea of whitepaper-only tokens.

Final Take

The BlockDAG X1 app is simple on the surface, but strategic at its core. It reduces the learning curve of crypto to a single daily tap, then adds layers of functionality, from mining and referrals to smart contract testing and NFT minting, all within one mobile platform.

With over 1.5 million users onboarded and a $289 million presale underway, BlockDAG’s bet on mobile-first adoption is already paying off. Whether BDAG reaches the projected highs or not, the X1 app stands out as a clear example of how crypto can move beyond speculative buzzwords and into actual user hands, one tap at a time.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Don’t call me president in Tinubu’s presence — Dangote tells MC