Zoning of posts prerogative of states ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has left the decision on whether or not to zone elective positions to its state chapters.

The clarification followed confusion created by reports that it might have decided not to zone the governorship position in the forthcoming Anambra state gubernatorial election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, who gave this position at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, said: “For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on the zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the State chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.”

He said the party also recognizes the current chairman of the Anambra state chapter as well as the structure of the party in the state.

The national leadership of the main opposition party, therefore, urged all stakeholders in Anambra state to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of our party in the state.

Recall that while also addressing the media in Abuja last week, the PDP Vice Chairman (South East), Austin Umahi, had suggested that the Anambra state chapter was determined to present a credible candidate for the forthcoming state gubernatorial election.

He said the party would not, therefore, dwell on the issue of zoning as he affirmed that South-East remained a stable zone of the PDP.

Umahi said the PDP had resolved to recapture the Anambra Government House and will devote its attention to achieving the objectives.

