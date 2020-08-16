Local Equties market appreciates by 0.63% WoW

Trading at the local equities market last week recorded 0.63 per cent gain as the positive momentum slowed down from the previous week’s uptrend.

Over the week, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share index recorded three sessions of losses during the five-day trading after opening on a slightly negative note at 0.63 per cent on Monday to close the week at 25,041.89 basis points.

The negative stance was extended to Tuesday when the margin of loss increased to 0.41 per cent amidst mixed sentiment after profit-taking worsened. This was halted at midweek when the index closed with 1.04 per cent gain, reversing the trend. This was sustained on Thursday when the benchmark index gained 0.38 per cent before pulling back on Friday to close the week with 0.15 per cent loss.

In the same vein, market capitalisation rose by N82.46 billion, closing at N13.15 trillion, from the previous week’s N13.1 trillion, also representing a 0.63 per cent value gain.

On the performance chart, Consumer goods and high priced stocks dominated the gainers’ table, as decliners outnumbered the gainers in the ratio of 33:29.

Performance index indicated that the NSE Industrial Goods and Banking closing 2.71 per cent and 0.03 per cent lower respectively, while the NSE Oil/Gas index led advancers after gaining 5.92 per cent, followed by the NSE Consumer and Insurance that closed 2.25 per cent and 1.12 per cent higher respectively.

Activities during the week under review were bullish as volume and value of stocks traded went up by 24.3 per cent and 28.98 per cent respectively as investors exchanged 1.33 billion shares worth N13.93 billion from the previous week’s 1.07 billion units valued at N10.8 billion, boosted by trades in financial services, conglomerates and consumer goods stocks, especially Guaranty Trust Bank, Transacorp, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Guinness.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…Local Equities market

NBS Says 21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has put the total number of unemployed Nigerians at 21,764,617. The figure is contained in the bureau’s Labor Force Statistics website entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020) released in Abuja. It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under COVID-19 for August 2020. According to NBS, the unemployment rate during the period under review…Local Equities market

Our Fears As 2020 WASSCE Beckons: SS3 Students Speak On Inability To Finish Syllabus, Other Issues

After a long unexpected delay occasioned by the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin in 19,129 accredited centres nationwide on August 17. Some candidates hoping to write the examination spoke with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI and ADEOLA OTEMADE on their fears and expectations…Local Equities market