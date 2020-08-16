Ganduje to review road contracts awarded by Kwankwaso

Kano State government has constituted a committee to review the five kilometres dual carriageway road contracts in the 44 local governments of the state awarded by the former state governor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.

It would be recalled that the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this on Sunday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Kano.

He explained that the committee is to be chaired by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with representatives from the state Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and Ministry for Local Government.

Mr Garba said the committee will evaluate, redesign, complete or terminate any contract awarded for the projects.

He, however, hinted that the committee would also determine the extent of execution of the projects and payment made to the contractors handling the projects.

The Commissioner disclosed that the council has already terminated the contract awarded to Rocad Construction Nigeria Limited in 2012 for the construction of the five kilometres dual carriageway in Dawakin Tofa local government.

He said the council has re-awarded the contract to Messrs. CCECC Nigeria Limited at the cost of N651,844,966.51 after Rocad had abandoned the work.

The commissioner also stated that the council has approved the adoption of the Revised Estimated Total Cost of the contract amounting to N26,824,866.72 and the augmentation of N15,600,718.35 being additional cost in the contract for the repair works at the dilapidated Bagauda Bridge along Wak-Tiga Road in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

Garba further disclosed that the contract, which was initially awarded to Messrs Bindigari Construction Limited in 2014 at the cost of N11,224, 148.37, which scope includes reclamation of eroded sections, provision of retaining wall at both wings, among others, was not fully completed.

He said the council’s approval for the reactivation of the state government initiative on mini-vans empowerment programme tagged “Kano Kal-Kal” that aimed at economic empowerment of the womenfolk in order to achieve sustainable clean environment in the state

Garba, however, added that the programme would identify genuine cooperative women groups to be given the minivans as part of the administration’s women empowerment initiative.

It will be recalled that former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has during his tenure awarded the construction of five kilometres dual carriageways in each of the 44 local governments of the state.

However, most of the road projects are yet to be completed five years after Mr Kwankwaso’s tenure.

The relationship between Kwankwaso and Ganduje has become sour after the latter became the governor of Kano State with the full support of the former.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…