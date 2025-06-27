Zamfara: APC’s Jangebe defects to SDP

• says Tinubu lacks focus

Hon. Murtala Ishaya Jangebe, a former Director-General of the Zamfara State Government House and APC stalwart, has defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement issued on Friday in Gusau, Jangebe cited the APC’s loss of focus, particularly in the Northwest region, as the reason for his decision.

“My decamping to SDP was due to lack of good governance and leadership with no focus by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) in Zamfara state and Northwest zone at large. PBAT in his second year in office and up till now, there’s no single project commissioned by his government in Zamfara state and Northwest zone,” Jangebe said.

Jangebe expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration’s handling of insecurity and hardship, stating, “Hardship and insecurity are now daily discussion topics in Nigeria. With this, I found it compulsory as a good citizen to support SDP to rescue my dear country from failure.”

He questioned the competence of the current leadership, wondering if anyone would ask the people of the Northwest to re-elect President Tinubu.

“I’m still surprised if any individual will face the good people of the Northwest for a request of re-electing PBAT. Northwest has the winning votes above all zones in the country. Therefore, I found it unbelievable to recognize any individual that will request for re-election of incompetent leadership in Nigeria.”

Jangebe urged youths and good citizens to massively support the SDP to ensure a brighter future for Nigeria, particularly in the 2027 elections.

“It is time to come out in mass to support SDP at all levels and ensure brighter 2027.”

Notably, Jangebe was recently appointed as the National Financial Secretary of the SDP, further solidifying his commitment to the party.