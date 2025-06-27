SDP disowns unauthorised communications, warns public against fake documents

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday issued a strong disclaimer disowning a series of documents, letters, and press statements purportedly issued on behalf of the party by some of its officials without proper authorization.

In a statement signed by the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the party categorically disclaimed all such communications allegedly signed by Dr. Olu Agunloye, National, Rufus Ayenigba, and any other individual not expressly authorized by the National Chairman of the party.

The disclaimer comes amid growing concerns over factional activities and unauthorized communications within some political parties, especially as preparations for future elections begin to gather momentum.

The party emphasized that these documents, which were circulated to institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, media houses, and private individuals, did not emanate from its legally recognized leadership and are, therefore, null and void.

According to the statement, “For the avoidance of doubt, the party hereby states that none of those documents, letters, or other communication emanated from the party or were duly authorized by the party.”

Citing several provisions of the party’s 2022 constitution as amended, Enekweizu pointed out that: “Section 13.1 establishes the National Chairman as the Chief Executive Officer and leader of the party.

“Section 14.3 mandates that no meeting of any organ of the party is valid in the absence of the organ’s Chairman—in this case, the National Chairman presiding over the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Sections 13.1(iv) and 14.4(ii) reinforce that only the National Chairman can preside over NWC meetings.

“Section 14.4(i) renders any decision from a meeting held in breach of these rules null and void.”

The party stressed that unless expressly delegated or authorized by the National Chairman, no officer of the party, including the National Secretary or National Publicity Secretary, is permitted to sign official communications on behalf of the SDP.

According to it, “All letters purported to have been signed on behalf of the party… without the signature of the National Chairman or on the express delegation or directive of the National Chairman, are illegal, unconstitutional, null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

The SDP urged members of the public, government agencies, the media, and all stakeholders to disregard the unauthorized documents and warned that anyone acting upon them “does so at his or her own risk” and could face legal consequences.

“We shall be much obliged by your positive response to this Disclaimer Notice, for as the saying goes, ‘A stitch in time saves nine,’” the party concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE