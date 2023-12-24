A former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has felicitated with the Christian faithful and Nigerians at large, as they join the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas.

In a statement by his Media Office in Abuja at the weekend, Olawepo-Hashim urged Christians and Nigerians, in the spirit of the season, to uphold the principles of love, tolerance and sacrifice to sustain harmony, progress and advance the cause of humanity.

The All Progressives Congress APC chieftain noted that the Christmas season represents joy, peace, hope, love, and goodwill, all which are much needed now that the country is battling diverse challenges of development.

“I celebrate with the Christian fold and enjoin all of us to remember the essence of Christmas. In the true spirit of the season, let’s show love to our neighbours, kindness to the less-privileged and vulnerable, and tolerance to one another across the lines of faith, politics and ethnicity; in the spirit of the unique sacrifice and teachings of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

“I urge fellow Nigerians to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in God’s ability to restore the lost glory of Nigeria,” he admonished.

He also urged the people to reflect on the lessons of the period and emulate Christ by fostering peace and unity in our Nation, just as he tasked Nigerians on religious tolerance “since it is one way we as citizens can live in peace, harmony and love as taught by Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season.

“More importantly, as we observe Christmas this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves,” Olawepo-Hashim stressed.

