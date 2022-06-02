YPP elects 37-year-old Umar as Bauchi guber candidate

A 37-year-old Umar AG Aliyu has been elected as the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Bauchi State.

The young businessman was elected by the delegates during the party primaries held on Thursday at the Landmark Plaza in Bauchi.

Though Umar AG Aliyu was the only contestant in the primary election, the voice voting process was adopted for affirmation and was supervised by officials of the State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

During the process, the State Chairman of the YPP, Hamza Garba called each of the delegates from the 20 LGAs who affirmed the nomination of the gubernatorial candidate.

At the end of the voice affirmation, the State Chairman of the party presented the candidate to the general public and INEC as the winner of the gubernatorial primary of the party in line with the constitution of the party and the electoral laws.

Hamza Garba commended the party delegates for their patience assuring that the party will traverse the nooks and crannies of Bauchi State to sell the candidate and the manifestos of the party for the development of the state.





He expressed confidence that the candidate will not disappoint if eventually elected in 2023 because according to him, he is someone who is committed to the development of the state.

The YPP Chairman stressed that it is time for the youths to take over the affairs of governance of the state because according to him, “our fathers and grandparents have failed us, we want to take over from them now, not tomorrow again.”

