Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday sworn in three judges and charged them to be above board in the dispensation of justice.

In his speech at the swearing-in of the new judges held at the new banquet hall of the government house, Makurdi. He further charged them to shun the temptation to pervert justice because of monetary or other inducements and not to allow sentiments to prevent them from taking fair, firm and objective decisions in all matters before the court.

The governor, however, reiterated his support for financial autonomy for the judiciary which he said would allow smooth and effective operations of the Judiciary in a democratic setting.

According to him, “I wish to use this occasion to again stress my total support not only for the financial autonomy but complete autonomy for the Judiciary.

“To this end, I wish to recommend that all entitlements due to the Judiciary should be deducted at source from the Federation Accounts and remitted directly to the Heads of Courts for onward payment to Judicial Staff.

” Specifically, all matters of welfare of Judicial Staff – Salary, Pension and Gratuity should henceforth be handled by the National Judicial Council.





“This I believe has become necessary for the smooth and effective operations of the Judiciary in a democratic setting.

Ortom said his administration had assented to the Benue Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Law, 2021 in order to strengthen his policy of non-interference of Government in the affairs of the Judiciary.

Ortom who lamented a deficit in infrastructure in the state judiciary such as poor courtroom facilities, dilapidated residential accommodation for judges and others said his government had been able to renovate and furnish judges’ chambers at high and lower courts.

Ortom charges new judges to be above board