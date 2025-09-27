Entertainment

YouTube pulls down Ebenezer Obey’s death rumour video

Seyi Sokoya
on Ebenezer Obey Ebenezer Obey debunks death rumour,

YouTube has removed a viral misleading video that falsely claimed the death of music legend, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, bringing relief to his fans worldwide.

The 15-minute clip, which surfaced earlier in September, had sparked panic across the internet and stirred confusion among Obey’s followers.

The concocted report quickly drew widespread condemnation, with fans, individuals and associates of the veteran singer lodging formal complaints against the platform.

A decisive intervention came from Obey’s legal practitioner, Barrister Akeem Aponmade, who formally petitioned YouTube over the damaging video. His action, combined with pressure from fans, eventually led to the takedown.

Barrister Aponmade expressed delight at YouTube’s response, saying, “We all clamoured for the video to be pulled down and our prayers have been answered.”

Also reacting, Dr. Gani Adediran, a staunch fan of the juju music icon, described the video as both misleading and injurious to Obey’s reputation.

He said: “Irrespective of the motive of the creator of the video, the false information was uncalled for and damaging to the celebrated musician. This is why we stood against such a false report.”

The General Manager of the Obey Music Group, Mr. Tunji Odunmbaku, speaking on behalf of the fans and management, said the removal of the video had finally calmed tensions.

“This is a good development and we are happy YouTube acknowledged our complaint. We urge people to shun any negative stories about our ever-cherished music legend who has impacted so many lives with his philosophical works. Instead, let us continue to wish him more grace and strength,” he added.

With the misleading content now deleted, fans say they remain committed to protecting the legacy of Ebenezer Obey, whose music continues to inspire generations with timeless philosophical messages.

