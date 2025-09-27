Geoff Kwale, Joshua Alabi, others grace Temitope Fash’s Adun live concert in Ikeja

It was a celebration of music, rhythm and artistry as musician and saxophonist, Temitope Fash recently, held his appraisal concert, Adun Live, in Ikeja, Lagos. The event attracted a lively audience of music lovers, colleagues and dignitaries, affirming Fash’s growing reputation as a versatile performer.

The concert lived up to expectations, with Temitope Fash delivering a rich blend of performances that showcased both his vocal and instrumental dexterity. His saxophone renditions, coupled with energetic stagecraft, kept the audience engaged throughout the night. Many attendees described the atmosphere as refreshing, noting that Adun Live was not just another concert but a memorable experience that highlighted the power of music to inspire and connect people.

Adun Live was not just a concert; it was a festival, a celebration and the preservation of the Yorùbá cultural identity through music and eulogy. This cultural essence shone through the performances, reinforcing the importance of music as a medium of heritage and storytelling.

Among those present were Geoff Kwale and Joshua Alabi, whose attendance added energy to the occasion. They were joined by several other notable personalities and industry colleagues, further underscoring the wide support Fash enjoys within and beyond Lagos.

In his remarks, Temitope Fash expressed gratitude to his supporters, friends, and team who contributed to the success of the concert. According to him, Adun Live was more than a performance; it was an opportunity to appreciate his journey in music and share his passion with a wider audience.

The success of the Ikeja concert has set the tone for what many describe as a new phase in Temitope Fash’s career. With Adun Live receiving positive reviews, expectations are already high for his future projects and performances.

For those in attendance, it was an evening of rhythm and artistry that will linger for a long time.