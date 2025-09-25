FULL LIST: 43 past Olubadan of Ibadanland

The ‘Olubadan of Ibadanland’ is the royal title of Ibadan. Every Olubadan is groomed for decades through chieftaincy promotion on either Civil (Olubadan) or Military (Balogun) Lines before finally becoming king.

In 1897, the British established the Ibadan Town Council, whereby traditional chiefs served as administrators. Rulers of Ibadan were formally referred to as ‘Baale’ before 1936, when it was changed to ‘Olubadan.’

With the transformation to Olubadan in 1936, Ibadan came up with a unique Obaship system that has stood the test of time. There are two lines of ascension to the throne of Olubadan. These are the Olubadan (Civil) Line and Balogun (Military) Line. After clinching the title of Mogaji from one’s compound. Depending on the line, such a person has 22 stages to climb in the Civil Line, while that of the Military Line is 23 towards the throne of Olubadan. Both lines start from Jagun.

Whether as a Baale or Olubadan, the chieftaincy system in Ibadan has actually produced 43 kings. Lagelu, the founding hero of Ibadan, was the first king.

Below are the past Olubadan of Ibadanland:

1. Lagelu (1820)

Lagelu was the first ruler of Ibadan, though not known as Olubadan or Baale during his time. He was a military commander who founded ‘Eba Odan’, now known as ‘Ibadan’, after he left Ile Ife.

2. Baale Maye Okunade (1820-1826)

Baale Maye Okunade ruled Ibadan for six years. He succeeded the founding father, Lagelu, and was able to stabilise the city.

3. Baale Oluyedun Labosinde (1826-1830)

Baale Oluyedun Labosinde ruled for four years with bravery and commitment. He led during the early war period.

4. Baale Lakanle (1830-1835)

Baale Lakanle was a king who fostered unity, dealt with external threats, and strengthened internal leadership.

5. Basorun Oluyole Ojaba (1835-1850)

Basorun Oluyole Ojaba was a prominent and legendary chief who fought tirelessly for Ibadan and its people to retain control of the land. His effort shaped Ibadan.

6. Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe (1850-1851)

Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe’s reign encountered succession struggles. He ruled Ibadan for a year. He led the war that defeated the Fulani Jihadists against the entire Yoruba people.

7. Baale Oyesile Olugbode (1851-1864)

He spent thirteen years on the throne. Baale Oyesile Olugbode was able to maintain peace and trade across the city.

8. Basorun Ibikunle (1864-1865)

Basorun Ibikunle was loved and known for his honesty. He developed the city and maintained peace.

9. Basorun Ogunmola (1865-1867)

Basorun Ogunmola was a famous and fearless warrior who fought many battles to defend and protect the boundaries of Ibadan.

10. Balogun Beyioku Akere (1867-1870)

Balogun Beyioku Akere was the 10th ruler of the city. He expanded the influence of Ibadan in the region.

11. Baale Orowusi (1870-1871)

Baale Orowusi became the king after Balogun Akere, but he couldn’t rule beyond a year because of political tension.

12. Aare Latoosa (1871-1885)

Aare Obadoke Latoosa was a fearless and general warlord who ruled Ibadan for fourteen years. He led the Kiriji war from 1877 till his death in 1885.

13. Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun (1885-1893)

Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun ruled in the interest of his people. He reigned during the growing influence of colonialism

14. Baale Fijabi I (1893-1895)

Baale Fijabi took over from Balogun Ajayi. As the authority in charge of Ibadan, Fijabi rejected the colonialists and opposed their rule throughout his reign.

15. Baale Osuntoki Olusun (1895-1897)

Baale Osuntoki Olusun was a respected leader who tried to reform the palace system and maintain tranquility.

16. Basorun Fajimi (1897-1902)

Basorun Fajimi was a respected leader known for building alliances among other Yoruba leaders.

17. Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi (1902-1904)

A respected king who embraced and emphasized internal unity. Baale Mosaderin ruled with the love of his people in mind.

18. Baale Dada Opadare (1904-1907)

Baale Dada Opadare ruled Ibadan for three years. At this time, British rule had become prominent and formidable.

19. Basorun Sunmonu Apanpa (1907-1910)

Basorun Sunmonu Apanpa reigned for three years. As the leader of Ibadanland, he worked alongside the colonial administrators.

20. Baale Akintayo Awanibaku (1910-1912)

Baale Akintayo was a loving, respected king who lived a simple life and was very accessible to his people.

21. Baale Irefin (1912-1914)

Baale Irefin was known and respected for embracing and tolerating religious differences. Also loved for his wisdom.

22. Baale Shittu (1914-1925)

Baale Shittu was one of the longest-serving rulers of Ibadan. He served with love and diligence.

23. Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku (1925-1930)

Baale Oyewole served his people for five years. He witnessed the early rise of Western education in Ibadan.

24. Olubadan Okunola Abass Alesinloye (1930-1946)

A respected personality, Alesinloye was the first king to officially bear the title of Olubadan. He ruled for sixteen years.

25. Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II (1946)

Olubadan Fagbinrin ruled for three months. His reign came to an end after he had health issues.

26. Olubadan Oyetunde I (1946)

Due to palace disagreement, Olubadan Oyetunde only ruled for eight months.

27. Olubadan Akintunde Bioku (1947-1948)

Olubadan Akintunde Bioku championed the restoration of peace among the chiefs of Ibadan within a year.

28. Olubadan Fijabi II (1948-1952)

Olubadan Fijabi II was a respected monarch known for his strong and exemplary leadership.

29. Olubadan Memudu Alli (1952)

He ascended the throne after Fijabi II but ruled for only three months.

30. Olubadan Igbintade (1952-1955)

Oba Igbintade ruled for three years. He was able to maintain peace and the modernization of the palace administration.

31. Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele (1955-1964)

Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele was a notable figure of Ibadan’s early post-independence period. He was not just a king, but a devoted Christian leader.

32. Oba Yesufu Kobiowu (1964)

Oba Yesufu Kobiowu reigned for two months due to a sudden illness.

33. Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu (1965-1971)

Oba Akanbi was known and respected for his approach to leadership. He was full of wisdom and ruled with calmness.

34. Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II (1971-1976)

Oba Shittu Akintola led his people during political turmoil in Nigeria for five years.

35. Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe (1976-1977)

He ascended the throne in 1976 but died shortly after. Oba Gbadamosi reigned for just a year.

36. Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi (1977-1982)

Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi was a king who prioritised the development of the youth throughout his reign.

37. Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike (1983-1993)

He was a respected monarch who loved his people unconditionally.

38. Oba Emmanuel Adegboyega Operinde (1993-1999)

He was a gallant king who embraced tranquility and led his people during Nigeria’s transition to democracy.

39. Oba Yinusa Ogundipe Arapasowu I (1999-2007)

Oba Yinusa Arapasowu was a highly revered monarch. Throughout his eight-year rule, he fostered cultural unity and peace in Ibadan.

40. Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I (2007-2016)

Oba Samuel was an academician and politician before ascending the throne of his forefathers. He was the 40th Olubadan and reigned for nine years and died at the 101 in 2016.

41. Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (2016-2022)

Oba Saliu Akanmu was a well-known music promoter who died after spending six years on the throne.

42. Oba Lekan Balogun (2022-2024)

This was a king known for his intellect. Oba Lekan Balogun was a politician before becoming the Olubadan of Ibadanland. He represented his people (Oyo Central) as a senator, contested for the presidency, and was once a gubernatorial candidate.

43. Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (2024-2025)

Oba Akinloye Owolabi was a public servant and politician who rose from being a Mogaji of his family compound to a King in 2024. His reign as the 43rd Olubadan came to an end in 2025.