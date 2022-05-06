Youths are the most prized asset of Nigeria ― Ogbonaya Onu

• says EndSARS reveals need for building skills

By Osaretin Osadebamwen - Abuja
Nigeria's global competitiveness ranking improved, outstanding students in STEM, 2020, Nigeria, health tourism destination, Expo
Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu

Frontline presidential aspirant, Dr Ogbonaya Onu has said the greatest asset Nigeria has as a nation was her youth.

Ogbonaya, who wants to be the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said this in Abuja in a presidential declaration.

According to him ” the young people of Nigeria, are the greatest asset and treasure that the nation has.

”Young people, are the most valuable treasure of the nation, they are more valuable than our crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver and other minerals put together.

“I know that what is needed is to provide our young people with the necessary skills to transform our dear nation for the benefit of the world.

“I also know that it is science, technology and innovation that can provide these skills that are badly needed. The “EndSARS” protests have shown one of the dangers of not providing these skills.”


Comments

