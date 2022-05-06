2023: Vote people who have masses at heart, CAC president charges Christians

The President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele has asked Christians to ensure they vote for persons who have the masses at heart and are willing to sympathise with them come the 2023 general election.

The Clergy also charged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their civic duties by coming out to cast their votes during the next year’s general election.

Pastor Oladele who is the President of CAC Nigeria and Overseas said this while paying a working visit to Medaiyese Region, Abuja.

“We know God is the one who rules in the affairs of men, and where he is not allowed to rule, he will overrule. We will vote, and perform our civic right, which is what we have to do.

“We encourage those who think they have got the ability to serve to come forth and go into politics, and we want to implore Christians to for the people that will have the masses at heart, people that can sympathise with the people. We hope for the best as far as 2023 is concerned.

Speaking on insecurity, he said Nigeria has never had it so bad like what it is experiencing today. He expressed hope that the present insecurity will be a thing of the past.





“Nobody is happy that we are witnessing this level of insecurity, we never had it so bad in this country, but we believe that like other nations in the past that have experienced more terrible things like this, we believe that with time, it will be a thing of the past”, he noted.

On the crisis rocking this CAC, Pastor Oladele said that there were efforts to bring the factions together and progress is being made as the factions resolve the 32 years crisis.

“The crisis has been with us for 32 years now and we have been trying all that is humanly possible to bring all the factions together but when you look at the crisis in the church, you must not forget that we are facing the host of hell, so we cannot overlook that.

“As far as we are concerned, we have been trying, for the past four years we are not where we used to be, we have been hosting meetings together, we use the same Sunday school together, I believe that at God’s own time and his own way the crisis too shall be a thing of the past”, he added.