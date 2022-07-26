Your oath of allegiance signifies readiness to serve Nigeria, NYSC DG tells 801 corps members deploy to Yobe

The Director General of the National Youths Service Scheme (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah has reminded the 801 Corps members posted to Yobe state that the oath of allegiance they took was significant, as it is expected to guide their conduct in the Service Year as well as have an everlasting influence on their lives after service.

The Corps members were on Tuesday sworn in by Justice Amina Shehu who represented the Chief Judge of Yobe State, Justice Gumna Kashim Kaigama.

The Director General of the NYSC while addressing the Corps members said that “You are also enjoined to familiarize yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.”

Represented by Mrs Hafsat Yerima, State Coordinator NYSC, Yobe State, the DG NYSC told the Corps members that the Orientation Course is the first Cardinal Programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing them to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme.

He added that It is designed to equip them for the tasks of the Service Year through lessons on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.

The DG stressed further that It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable them to realize their potential and attain individual feats both during and after service and therefore, enjoined them to utilize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating in all the Camp activities.

According to the DG, “As you may be aware, one of the objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration. Hence, your deployment away from your States of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.”

He then explained that “This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.”

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations. You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices”, he pleaded.

He also urged the Corps members to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.

“You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities”, he advised.

MK Fada then reminded them that white-collar jobs are not readily available saying, “Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.”

He added that “You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.”

The DG further reminded them to adhere strictly to the established safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations in the orientation camp saying,” You are to equally avail yourselves of the COVID-19 vaccination that will be administered on camp if you have not done so.”





