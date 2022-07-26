Edo Police rescue three abducted traditional worshippers, arrest female murder suspect

The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday said it had rescued three traditional worshippers who were kidnapped on Monday, just as it arrested a female murder suspect, who allegedly fled the scene of the crime in Auchi, after stabbing her boyfriend to death.

A statement endorsed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Jennifer Iwegbu, gave the name of the arrested murder suspect as Favour Oyhou, and the murdered victim as Paul Handsome.

“The Edo State Police Command in its renewed fight to stem the increasing rise in violent crimes in the State, especially kidnapping, on 25/07/2022 at about 13:00hrs rescued three kidnapped traditional worshippers.

“The Command through its Divisional Headquater at Ugo received a complaint that armed men suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river along the Benin-Abraka Road for prayers.

“Upon receipt of the information, Divisional Police Officer, Ugo immediately mobilised his operatives to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims. The hoodlums sensing the operatives were on their trail were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush.

“The victims have since been reunited with their families, while intense bush combing is still ongoing to neutralize or arrest the hoodlums,” the statement added.

On the murder suspect, the Deputy PPRO said: “Sequel to the incident of 23/7/2022 at about 19.30hrs in Auchi, Edo State where one Paul Handsome (25 years) was reported to have been stabbed to death by his girlfriend, one Favour Oyhou, who went into hiding.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro immediately ordered the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in charge of Auchi to smoke out the fleeing girl unhurt. Following the credible intelligence gathering by Operatives of the Command, the suspect was arrested in Benin on 25/7/2022 at about 22:45hrs.

“Discreet investigation has commenced and the suspect is making useful information and will be charged to court soon,” the statement added.