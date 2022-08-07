You are born for a purpose (II)

Last time we began looking at the fact that each one of us is created for a purpose.

“Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous how well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb. You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.” Psalm139.14-16.

We saw that if your life will count you must understand you are born for a purpose.

“Having a purpose is the difference between making a living and making a life. “ Tom Thiss

You are alive to execute a divine agenda. This understanding is foundational and fundamental to making your life to count.

This perspective of knowing you are alive by the deliberate design of God will not only boost your self-esteem but also make you know your life has meaning.

Certain issues arise from understanding purpose.

You are so important that God has allotted a purpose for your life. You are needed by God and the world. Your life has meaning and it’s in living out God’s purpose that your highest fulfilment will be found. You must discover and execute your purpose.

5) Purpose provides drive and passion for living.

6) Makes your life focused.

7) Makes you know you are needed and useful in life.

“Your purpose becomes your inner motivator, turning on the ignition switch in your brain to transcend the noise in your life and focus on what matters most.” – Victor Strecher

Beloved, for your life to count you must live for purpose, live on purpose and live with purpose.

“I am here for a purpose and that purpose is to grow into a mountain, not to shrink to a grain of sand. Henceforth will I apply ALL my efforts to become the highest mountain of all and I will strain my potential until it cries for mercy.” Og Mandino





A life that will count must be lived actively in pursuit of purpose.

“Live the Life of Your Dreams: Be brave enough to live the life of your dreams according to your vision and purpose instead of the expectations and opinions of others.” Roy T. Bennett

Discover your purpose and give it everything.

“Figure out what your purpose is in life, what you really and truly want to do with your time and your life; then be willing to sacrifice everything and then some to achieve it. If you are not willing to make the sacrifice, then keep searching. Quintina Ragnacci.

Importance of discovering and pursuing your purpose

1) Gives your life a meaning.

2) Eliminates vagueness from your life.

3) Helps you understand what is important and not important about your life.

4) Gives you fulfilment and deep seated satisfaction.

“I believe each of us has a mission in life, and that one cannot truly be living their most fulfilled life until they recognize this mission and dedicate their life to pursuing it.” – Blake Mycoskie

CONCLUDED

