Redeemer and the redeemed of the Lord

continued from last week

The redeemed have the mind of Christ, and they are blessed to have the Kingdom of God. The scripture says of the walk of Christ as, “who, being in the form of God, thoughtit not robbery to be equal with God; But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of man.And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Phil. 2:6-8). The redeemed are not only humble they also forbear the other person, and forgive one another, “if any man has a quarrel against any; even as Christ forgave, so also do ye” (Col. 3:13).

So far we have established that the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ makes repented sinners to become qualified as the redeemed. And in Christ, man is reconciled with God, becomes joint heir with Christ and is made to be seated with him in heavenly places far above principalities and powers because the righteousness of Christ is imputed unto them. They become the chosen generation and apple of God’s eye on earth. “One that has been joined unto the Lord is one spirit.”(1Cor 5:21) The redeemed of the Lord are Christ personified on earth. The world sees Christ in them.

Characteristically, the redeemed of the Lord are distinguished from the world; they are peculiar people and would not conform to this world. They are those who would never compromise their faith regardless of tribulations and persecutions and are imitators of Christ. Even the people of the world recognize them as different people.

The redeemed are heavenly conscious, and as such are not persuaded by the lusts of this world knowingly fully well that this world shall pass away with its passions and desires. They are not devoted to the heaven’s command in vain, but they have a great promise which cannot fail. There is the assurance of everlasting life for the redeemed.

Jesus says; “the thief cometh not, but to steal, and to kill, and to destroy; I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).

He has been given to us to give us life as against death without minding the cost to heaven. “Unto us a son is given, unto us a child is born”. Great joy to the people of the world for the Saviour that is born! ”It costs God His only begotten Son to redeem man. It costs Jesus everything as our Redeemer who paid with His precious blood. For the redeemed that are still in this world it will cost them something too: separation from the world system so that the work of Christ is not in vain; thereby also losing their authority in Him.

They have to leave the world and cleave unto their Redeemer. If you have not been redeemed, there is room for you in Christ. Come unto him by confessing your transgression, repent and accept Jesus as your Lord and Saviour.

