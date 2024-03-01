Yoruba movie actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has tragically passed away.

The news of his demise has left the Nigerian entertainment industry and his fans in shock and mourning.

Sisi Quadri was widely celebrated for his remarkable performances, particularly in the Yoruba comedy genre. His memorable role in the beloved movie “Seniyan Seranko,” which was released on December 4, 2004, endeared him to audiences across the nation.

The late actor was set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming film “Anikulapo: The Return of Spectre,” which is scheduled for release in cinemas shortly. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by his fellow cast members and fans alike.

Known for his exceptional comedic talent and his ability to deliver cutting insults with finesse, Sisi Quadri portrayed characters burdened with the responsibility of humorously “yabbing” (mocking) others.

His unique style and comedic timing endeared him to audiences, making him a beloved figure in the Nigerian film industry.

While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, there are unconfirmed reports suggesting that he had been ill prior to his passing.