President Bola Tinubu has joined the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to celebrate as he marks his birthday on Saturday.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president congratulated Pastor Adeboye on hitting another milestone and joining the Body of Christ in thanksgiving for the General Overseer’s remarkable life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

Tinubu thanked the Lord’s own servant for his regular prayers for the country and his wise counsel, noting his patriotic zeal and manifest determination to see Nigeria succeed.

He prayed for the continual well-being of the General Overseer and his wife, in addition to many more years in the service of God Almighty.