68-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Akwa Ibom, three new positive cases recorded

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says the state has lost one life and recorded three new positive cases of coronavirus within the week.

The death was that of a 68-year-old woman who was brought to the isolation centre unconscious.

Emmanuel made the disclosure on Thursday while giving update on COVID-19 in the state at Government House, Uyo.

He said that the new death brought to two, the total number of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state.

The governor said that the state now has six active cases, stressing that the three new cases recorded were as a result of the ongoing contact tracing in the state.

“On the last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one.

“The patient we lost was a 68-year-old woman who was transferred to the centre totally unconscious. With multiple serious long outstanding comorbidity.

“And I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors, whether it is COVID-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues.

“We will not accept cases of dumping any longer. A situation where you bring a patient with total unconsciousness, and few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost, we won’t accept that any longer,” he said.

He however, said that the state had recorded remarkable successes in terms of treatment of minor symptoms.

He said: “Our recovery rate is remarkable. Only God can help the entire world.”

The governor said that state government was determined to providing excellent medical care, urging Akwa Ibom people to continue to follow all necessary precautionary measures on COVID-19.