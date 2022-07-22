YAAOC hosts Ikorodu youth

In an effort to tackle social vices in Ikorodu, the Youth As Agent Of Change Initiative (YAAOC), during the weekend, organised a football tournament made up of members of the eight neighbouring estates in the area at Itamaja, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Collaboratively, the knockout football competition witnessed a final novelty match between the Sun FC of Cele estate and Unity FC of Gbaga estate which Unity FC of Gbaga won to clinch the ‘Michael Ikpoto’ cup.

Some outstanding players were awarded at the end of the competition and include the top goal scorer, Chinweokwu Gasa; most valuable player, Olarenwaju Waris; highest goal scorer, Babalola Tosin; best behaved team, Young Boiz F.C; best player, Ozigi; best goalkeeper, Chucwuka Emeka.

The YAAOC initiative is a drive to engender change and consciousness of the youth, propelling them towards the betterment of their immediate society.

During an interview with Michael Ikpoto, convener of the YAAOC initiative on the idea behind organising a football tournament, he noted that football is a sport that unites people beyond cultural, colour, status and religious differences.

“Over time, football has been a tool for unifying nations. We saw that happen when there was an issue between Iraq and the United States of America. At that time when they came together to play a friendly match, at one point, we saw fans bonding together. So, football is symbolic. It brings people together. Especially in a society where over the years we have been divided over religious claims and tribal sentiments. When it comes to football, nobody cares about all that. For instance, this field that we are making use of for this tournament was given to us by the Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Also here, we have Muslims, traditional worshipers and even atheists among us. Everyone is seated in love,” he asserted.

Also, while commenting on the gesture of the YAAOC Initiative, the Baale of the Borofitimi Okuro Community, Jamiu Ogunsanyo Olasunkanmi remarked that initiatives like this would drastically reduce the crime rate in the community. Also, the CDC chairman for the Ikorodu Local Government Area and Chairman of the Ikorodu Division of Football Association, Alhaji Shonibare Lukman, expressed joy at the completion of the knockout football tournament. He described the drive by the YAAOC initiative as a welcome development.

The YAAOC initiative also renovated the community borehole.

