Social media platform X has announced an update to its policies saying it will now formally allow people to show consensual adult content, as long as it is clearly labeled as such.

In a recent update, the company stated, “We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed.”

Additionally, it emphasized that “sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.”

Formerly known as Twitter, the platform has historically allowed users to post and share such content.

X went on to say that it is restricting adult content for children and for adult users who choose not to see it.

“We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors.”

However, the newly launched Adult Content and Violent Speech policies aim to “bring more clarity” about their rules and enforcement, according to X’s safety team.

They clarified that these policies replace the former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies, but enforcement remains consistent.

Under the updated guidelines, users are prohibited from sharing adult content in “highly visible places,” such as profile photos or banners.

Instead, they are encouraged to update their media settings to place their images and videos behind content warnings if regularly posting adult content.

Importantly, X’s policies extend to content generated with artificial intelligence, as well as photographic and animated content, the company noted.

