Wyclef endorses Mickael and BM’s ‘Mamma’ single

Popular Haitian-American musician, Wyclef Jean, has given his endorsement to the song by Haitian singer Mickael Marabou and Congolese act, BM.

Since the release of Mamma song by the Nigerian American Music Entertainment Record Label, Siderz Entertainment LLC, under the Supervision and Production of Nigeria international creative director Wole Ogundare popularly known as Mr Worz and Pimp Beat, the Energetic infectious dance song has enjoyed airplay from fans globally. This has ranked the Afro Kreyol Haitian Queen Mickael Marabou and Congolese King of Dance BM for a genius collaboration.

The single, ‘Mamma’ with its dance challenge has become a trend on social media with music fans posting videos of themselves dancing to the song. With the attention the song has been getting on airwaves, social media and charts, its popularity appeared to have caught Wyclef’s attention.

Wyclef took to social media to express his approval of the song, saying: “Mickael Marabou! This is what happens when Haiti meets Congo.”

In the demonstration of his commitment to the development of music and talent in Africa,

Wyclef recently raised $25 Million to finance music publishing services in Africa and developing countries.

Carnival World Music Group, which has just raised $25 million in capital funding seeks to democratize the global music marketplace for songwriters and producers in developing regions while contributing to further empower dynamic women-owned businesses in the music industry.

It is believed that the song would soon emerge as one of the biggest dance challenges soon going by its viral attention.

Fans are enjoined to follow the #mammadancechallenge on social media platforms.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…WYCLEF endorses Mickael

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…WYCLEF endorses Mickael

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…WYCLEF endorses Mickael WYCLEF endorses Mickael

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE