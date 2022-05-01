Workers’ Day 2022: Senator Buhari calls for developmental workforce

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State and Senator representing Oyo North, Dr Abdulfatai Buhari, has called for collaborative efforts between the employees and employers of labour to produce a developmental workforce in the country.

Dr Buhari stated this in a press release issued to commemorate Nigerian workers, particularly those in Oyo State as they joined their colleagues across the world in marking International Workers Day 2022.

According to the lawmaker, it is not news that Nigerian labour requires better treatment from employers of labour and so efforts should be geared towards producing a productive workforce in the country.

He said if a country must develop, the labour must be encouraged and taken care of to give in their best and contribute genuinely towards the uplift of the nation.

Senator Buhari expressed that for any leader to be successful and has his name in the book of record, he must take care of those who work for the resources being used to run the affairs of the nation.

“Enabling environment and adequate security of lives should be provided for workers especially in Oyo State so that they can be free to work without the fear of being molested, harassed and endangered as being experienced in the State in recent time,” Senator Buhari said.

He added, “I rejoice with my people, the labour in Oyo North, Oyo State and Nigeria in general while I pray that they shall celebrate numerous of it on the Earth surface and shall all reap the fruits of their labour.”