Equities investors gain N1.45trn in April

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

Investors on the Nigerian stock market, in April, earned N1.449 trillion as market capitalisation closed at N26.761 trillion from N25.312 trillion it opened for trading activities on April 1, 2022.

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), investors transacted a total turnover of 12.148 billion shares worth N103.005 billion in 100,297 deals the domestic market closed the month of April on a positive note amid impressive first quarter (Q1), 2022 earnings release and dividend payments.

Also, the overall market performance measure All-Share Index (ASI), which tracks the general market movement of all listed equities on the Exchange, rose by 5.69 per cent to close at 49,638.94 points in the month of April.

Consequently, year-to-date (YTD) return inched higher to 16.2 per cent as the month of April recorded more bulls than bears. Out of 19 trading days in the month, the domestic bourse recorded gains on 14 indicating a strong bullish run.

Also, performance across sectors was strongly bullish as all the indicators closed in the green in April. NGX Oil & Gas index appreciated the most by 19.06 per cent. NGX Consumer Goods index followed with a gain of 11.54 per cent, while NGX Pension index rose by 9.03 per cent.

Others are NGX Premium Index, NGX Banking, NGX 30, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Lotus II indices went up by 7.21 per cent, 6.24 per cent, 5.31 per cent, 3.71 per cent, 3.25 per cent and 2.50 per cent in that order.


On market outlook, analysts at Afrinvest Limited expect the positive sentiment from dividend payments to linger into early May. “We think the market might begin to enter a quiet mood in the later part of the month.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Equities investors gain N1.45trn in April

Equities investors gain N1.45trn in April

You might also like
Business News

Logitech boosts remote office operations with new devices

Business News

Adenuga: Celebrating the new definition of enterprise at 69

Business News

Zenith Bank expands market share with 22% growth in gross earnings in Q1 2022 

Business News

Access Holdings targets 100m customers in 5 years

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More