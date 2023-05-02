Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has urged the Nigerian young women to be prepared for the responsibilities of taking up the mantle of leadership in the country in order to make a difference.

Oyebanji emphasised the need for them to be more result-driven in their endless pursuit of knowledge, noting leadership roles are offered only to individuals who are ready to positively impact immediate society.

The governor stated this in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while declaring open the Nigeria Female leadership summit with the theme: “The Light We Carry: Ignite Power of Excellence.”

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abibat Adubiaro, admonished young women on the strategies that will give them enough leverage to improve their careers and take up leadership roles.

He added that it was time for them to imbibe and manifest leadership traits, character and attitude, saying they are capable of making a great difference in the country’s leadership.

Oyebanji said that his administration has engaged a good number of women in his government some of whom he said hold key positions.

He enjoined the students to seek the help of a mentor, network, raise their standards, identify their goals and build their careers in order to become better leaders.

The President, Nigerian Female Students Association, Modupe Adetiba explained that the summit was organised to train and prepare female students to take up leadership positions.

She noted that the summit draws female students from various institutions across the country to discuss the challenges of youth and how to make them better individuals in society.

She advocated for youth participation in governance, especially the women folks and regretted that the political atmosphere has become hostile to them in taking up leadership positions.

Adetiba called for a holistic institutional change to create a favourable atmosphere where women will be able to showcase their potential and encourage them to participate in governance.





