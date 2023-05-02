The Nigerian Police, on Tuesday, announced the arrest of erring Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Recall that the REC on Sunday, April 16, without a figure declared the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishat Dahiru (Binani) the winner of the supplementary elections.

The process which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), swiftly declared as “null, void and of no effect”.

The INEC, however, wrote the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali to investigate its erring Resident Electoral Commissioner after his suspension.

The electoral umpire also requested the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha to review the appointment of the REC over his “unwholesome behaviour”.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Barrister Ari was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja.

The police said the erring REC “is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State. In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.

“The Inspector-General of Police has given clear assurance that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution.

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice.”