Women and inheritance

Governor Nyesom Wike in September ended the denial of women inheritance prevalent among cultures and traditions in Rivers state as he signed into law three new bills passed by the State House of Assembly.

The Rivers State Prohibition of the Curtailment of Women’s Right to Share in Family Property Law No. 2 of 2022 abolishes the taboo that female children not to share in family inheritance.

This joined Rivers State to other states that already made provisions for women through the VAPP Act or similar laws

The Rivers State law is in line with the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act aims to “prohibits all forms of violence against persons in private and public life, and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.

Henceforth, in many states in Nigeria, the law that because you are female, you cannot inherit what belongs to your father or husband is no longer admissible.

And according to Governor Wike,” We have even found out that women are more useful to us than even the men. The day you’re getting old and dying you’ll know that you need more daughters than men. They will leave their husbands’ houses and come to take care of you.”

For the nation to develop, advocates have called for enforcement of the law on inheritance to stop women from undue suffering and allow women actualise their potentials.

Women have also been called to use the protection provided by the law to stand up for their rights and challenge any discrimination against them in court.

Indeed, this is the season where women rights are human rights

On the pension reform law, he said pensioners do protest unpaid entitlements due to ignorance of the good intentions of the government, adding, “The government has good intentions and wants to do it at its own time.

“Only the government knows when it can carry out this responsibility. Government will pay when it will pay. Government cannot carry everything at the same time. Whether you like it or not, a huge chunk of our resources go into the civil service.”

On compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots, Wike said within the confines of the law, any victim of gunshot would be required to be properly identified, so that such a person can be traced should the person run away after treatment.

