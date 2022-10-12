Fix your deplorable roads, motorists charge FG

Residents in Delta State have expressed concern over the state of federal roads in the state, just as the state government urged the concerned authority in charge to take urgent steps to fix them without further delay.

The roads include Benin-Sapele-Warri, Uromi-Agbor-Eku-Sapele, Asaba-Illah-Auchi and others whichhave become deplorable to the extent that motorists spend several hours on bad spots.

According to drivers who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, on Asaba-Illah road, the situation called for urgent attention to relieve motorists of untold hardship they go through.

“The Federal Government should help motorists in Nigeria. Everywhere you go, the story na the same, poor roads, with the flood, the situation has gone worse. Tell Mr President to maintain the roads in the states. People are suffering too much,” Mr Moses lfeki lamented

Travellers from Agbor to Abraka on Uromi-Agbor-Eku-Sapele road, it was observed, are made to divert to alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Delta State government said the deplorable state of federal roads across the country justified calls for devolution of power in the polity.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu told Nigerian Tribune in Asaba that the state government had spent enormous resources on interventions on federal roads.

He stressed that devolving power to component units would provide them more funds to undertake the task of infrastructural development of the states, including roads that seem to have overwhelmed the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the multi-billion naira contract for the construction of Ayakoromo bridge in Burutu Local Government Area of the state has been revoked due to poor performance by the contractor.

Commissioner for Works in charge of highways and urban roads, Mr Noel Omodon, stated that the decision on the contract was taken at the State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Okowa.

The commissioner , said the government also approved the construction of Kwekagbor Road opposite Summit Junction, Asaba; Mission Road, Akumazi in Ika North-East; Idheze internal road; Olomoro-Enwhe Road and Yanga Market Oleh-Irri-Aviara Road all in Isoko South.

He said more projects were reviewed due to rising cost of diesel, granite, sharp stone, rods, bitumen, asphalt among other construction materials.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE