At 45, CEO of HL Entertainment, Harrison Iheke still inspiring young talents

The CEO of HL ENTERTAINMENT, (H Music), Harrison Iheke has been described as an inspiration for many young talents and role model to many performing and upcoming artists just as he clocked the age of 45 years.

The Founder/Promoter of HL Entertainment, who is well known by workers, family, and friends for his compassionate heart has lifted many out of destitution and led them on a path of true purpose both with mentorship and inspirational guidance.

A statement from the organisation said not only has he been a man of exceptional character but also a central source of inspiration for millions of young talents.

Harrison Osondu holds an MBA in marketing from Management College of Southern Africa, Cape Town,South Africa; a certification in introduction to South African Wine from Cape Wine Academy, Cape Town, South Africa; a B.A (HONS) History from the University of Abuja, Nigeria and a Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Leicester, Leicester, United Kingdom.

He also acquired a certificate in Managing Service In Food & Beverage from American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and many others to mention a few.

The HL Entertainment boss who is popularly known for his various successful Belbon Hills Wine tasting events in South Africa and Ghana-West Africa with his experienced team over the years has provided businesses with professional consulting services towards achieving their organizational goals.

With his extensive knowledge and professional background, he has passionately committed to the success of HL Entertainment to bring insightful perspectives to the Afrobeats Music Concerts scene both locally and internationally.

Earlier this year, H Music released a single titled Dubai from their flag bearer “Mobi” a talented writer and recording artiste he is currently promoting.

“Indeed, today is a great day to celebrate, applaud and appreciate the immense contributions of this noble gentleman for his great works. A boss who is the epitome of magnanimity, clemency, and pizzazz.

“Even though he holds the highest position in the organization, he treats even a footman with great humility and kindness. Your work effectiveness, ethical conduct, team motivation, and mesmerizing and compassionate nature make everyone respect the ordained leadership trait he possesses as a gift from heaven.

“We, as your employees, count ourselves lucky to work under the tutelage of a world-class boss that brings so much energy, inspiration, joy, and guidance into the workplace and pushes us to achieve greater heights. You are a real leader, a teacher, a guide, and above all a kind-hearted boss.

“On this special occasion of your birthday, we pray that more blessings, more progress, and more advancement may be recorded by the reason of this new age. May your days shine in brighter lights and your star show forth in clearer illumination. This new age of yours produces greater achievements than the previous years.

“Thank you for making our work fun and fulfilling, thanks a million for your amazing support, care, and guidance. May you shine brighter in all areas of your life,” the statement read.

