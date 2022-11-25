With ‘Attention’, I’m ready for the big stage — Soundz

Emerging Afrobeats star, Samuel Idowu Oluwadarasimi, in this interview reveals why his recently released EP ‘In The Rough’ is making waves, and why he is ready for the big stage with the release of visuals of his hit song, ‘Attention’. Rotimi Ige brings excerpts…

Who really is Soundz?

Soundz is a musician on a mission to make memories and connect to people with his music

How would you describe your sound?

Afropop and RnB.

When did it hit you that music was the thing, and how has the journey been?

It’s been fun and progressive so far. I learned a lot over time and I’m enjoying the process. I have always had a thing for music growing up but I decided to going into it just after I graduated from secondary school.

I still see myself as a work in progress as I’m still honing and mastering my art but its been nice to have people enjoy the music I’ve been putting out over the years till date.

Can you describe your first time in a music studio. How was the feeling?

I felt like I could do anything. I felt like I entered a new world where I could express myself and explore.

Tell us about the Wizkid/Beyonce ‘Brown Skin Girl’ cover. What made you pick that song?

I think we can all agree that song was a really special record but I decided to make a cover to it because it was made specially for African women. I wanted to emphasise how special the black girl child is.

Was ‘Darasimi’ your debut single?

No, it wasn’t. But it was one of those records I never expected to break out. I made the song to simply express my dreams and aspirations and I’m happy it did that well.





You have over 2 million streams across board. What magic did you do to that record?

The song basically self-travelled. My team and I did our best to promote it to the best of our abilities, but the song was generally accepted so it made it easier.

In 2021, there was the ‘Ejoya’ and ’Chop Daily’ projects. Tell us about it?

Those were special records to me. I enjoyed working with Teni on the ‘Ejoya record and then ‘Down’ with Chop Daily gave me so much insight into how Afrobeat is being accepted outside the African continent. It’s a really special record.

You took a long break before dropping anything in 2022. What happened?

I had to find myself. I had to find the balance between being an artiste and a teenager. I also took the break to properly brand my production side which I refer to as my alter ego (Funwon)

In The Rough EP came as a major surprise to fans after the break. Was that intentional?

Yes, it was as the title says “in the rough” which was gotten from the saying “Diamond in the rough”. It basically just says I went to find myself and now I know my potential but the world doesn’t know yet.

Let’s talk about Attention. What’s the secret about this Africa-wide hit?

Attention like the title was always bound to draw attention to itself, it was an intentional song made to self-travel by it being directed to the ladies

How did it get so big online?

TikTok did most of the work, we had so many people using the sound and doing the challenge on TikTok then it started translating to other platforms.

Today, Attention has over five million streams on all streaming platforms. It got on the top 200 and top 100 on Apple music Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and a couple of other African countries.

Did you expect the song to be this viral?

This viral? I didn’t. But I always knew it had so much potential.

How has the reception been offline when you go to perform the song?

It’s been amazing. People sing the song word for word and it’s a wonderful feeling.

The video for ‘Attention’ just dropped too. Tell us about it.

It’s a movie. We made a video people wouldn’t expect to see as regards Soundz and Attention. We infused drama and action into it and it was really fun to create.

You’re also a producer. Tell us about this side of you that people do not know much about.

My production identity (Funwon) isn’t just about production, the main goal is to always make impact on any sound associated with it. There’s an aura to it and there’s so much more to achieve with this side of me.

Funwon also did the Attention Amapiano Refix?

Yes.

What’s Soundz up to for the rest of the year 2022?

Soundz would be on the road spreading the gospel of his music. I’ll be on stage, screen, radio, and more.

Are you signed to a record label now?

Yes, I am signed to Afronext.

What’s your ideal collaboration?

An ideal collaboration to me would be one with Fireboy, Davido, and Maleek Berry

Finally, what’s that one thing you’d never be caught doing?

Doubting my ability.