Himpact Entertainment, IB connect to hold ‘Sounds of Joy’ concert December 1

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online

Himpact Entertainment, an arm of Bujik Nigeria Limited, with the aim and purpose of giving joy with music has curated a concert to ease fun lovers  into the festive season this December.

According to the event curator, Ifeanyinchukwu Paul Ezeamaka, better known as DJ Himpact, the event is a live concert featuring music, comedy,  live African artiste performances, arranged instrumental performances, with giveaways from brands and sponsors.

He said, “There will be DJ performances for our fans and everyone that will be at the serene venue to enjoy our entertainment at it’s best”.

DJ Himpact, in collaboration with IB connect, who  have handled several events and proved successful in the business intend to serenade fun seekers in Ibadan as well as top brands to enjoy a wonderful experience in an organised environment.

The concert is billed to hold at the Olympus Hotel and Suites, Odo-Ona, off Ring-Road, Ibadan, from 12 p.m.

