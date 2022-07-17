Wild jubilations in Osun as Adeleke declared governor-elect

There were wild jubilations across Osun State on Sunday morning following the declaration of of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke as the newly elected governor of the state.

The jubilants who trooped out as early hours of the day, were seen dancing round the nooks and crannies of the state with different songs to appreciate God Almighty on the declaration of Adeleke as the elected governor of the state.

The well wishers and supporters of the newly elected governor, organised themselves in a formidable group and moved in possession while marching round the state to associate with victory of the new governor.

Aside the political supporters and associates of the party and it’s candidate, people of the state especially some christians who supposed to be in their different churches, abandoned their places of worship centres and joined the jubilants to celebrate heroic emergence of Senator Adeleke.

The development which led to pronounced long queue of vehicles in Osogbo, the state capital and Ede, the country home of the elected governor, prevented both vehicular and human movements within and outside the state.

This however gave security operatives hectic time to manage the huge crowd.

Meanwhile,the newly elected governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday appreciated people of the state for electing him as the state governor saying, he dedicated victory to Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke and every indigene of Osun State, and all his supporters and friends.

He however pledged that, his total commitment would be given to the best interest of the state and her people.

Senator Adeleke in his acceptance speech as the new governor of the state said, “I give praise and adoration to Almighty. I praise the courage and determination of the good people of Osun State.”

“I commend men and women of goodwill, the young and the old. I am overwhelmed by your love and support. Our state has turned a new page. We have launched a landmark path for progress and prosperity of our people”.

“It is therefore with strong faith in God and trust in our people that I accept my election as the Governor of Osun state. I pledge my total commitment to the best interest of the state and her people.’

In his congratulatory messages, a Frontline traditional ruler and Timi of Ede land, the monarch of the town where the newly elected governor hails from, Oba (Dr.) Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1, has congratulated the Osun State Governor-elect, Senetor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke on his well deserved victory at the just concluded Osun gubernatorial election.

While admonishing the Ede-born Governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory, the first class monarch called on Senator Adeleke to payback the people of Osun State who voted massively for him with good governance and dividends of democracy as promised in his elcetion campaign manifestos.





The Timi who thanked the electorates for speaking with their votes, said the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the state before, during and after the poll is an indication that people of Osun State are indeed trailblazers in the country.

Oba Munirudeen lauded all the stakeholders especially the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, The law enforcement agents, and the press for doing a good job saying posterity will reward them.

While calling on the people to be magnanimous in victory, the traditional ruler called on the losers to be sportsmanship and join hands with the winner in a clarion call to move the state forward.

The royal father also commended the incumbent State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for putting up a good fight having worked round the clock to contribute his quota to the growth and development of the State since 2018 when he assumed office as its helmsman.

Also, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Omooba Dotun Babayemi has described the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Osun State gubernatorial election as a dawn of new era for the people of the state who have been subjected to misgovernance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the last 12 years.

In a statement issued by his Media Office on Sunday, Babayemi while congratulating the party and the people of the state,noted that with the triumph of the PDP at the Saturday’s polls, the people have liberated themselves through their votes.

“Our people have resoundingly spoken with their votes against the APC.The resolve of the people no doubt, can be stronger than iron.The have endured APC’s hardship for long and decided to put a halt to it on Saturday” he said

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain pointed out that the victory of the party should serve as a warning signal to the APC at the coming presidential and other elections slated for next year.

“PDP’s victory in Osun is a pointer to the fact that Nigerians are tired of the administration of APC and will stop at nothing at seeing them defeated in all elections next year” he added

While thanking the people of the state for rallying round the PDP which culminated in its victory,he assured that their expectations would not be cut short.

Babayemi further appealed to members of the party and people of the state to continue to be law-abiding, urging that they should as well continue to support the party by ensuring the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President at the 2023 elections.

“I want to implore that we don’t rest on oars until we take over at the center by voting in Atiku as President, and our governors as well as lawmakers at federal and state levels.We need these for ease of administration” he maintained.