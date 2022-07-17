Osun people have spoken, Nigeria will speak too in 2023 — Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has described the party’s victory in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election as a double restoration, noting that the people of the state have spoken just as Nigerians will do in the 2023 presidential poll.

In his reaction to the declaration of the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, he asserted that the party had earlier won the 2018 exercise but was denied.

The party boss affirmed that despite the effort of the state government to frustrate the PDP by denying it the use of facilities to campaign, the people of the state gave the main opposition a resounding approval in the election.

In the statement he personally issued, Ayu said: “Ladies and gentlemen, yesterday, being the 16th day of July, the good people of Osun state went to the poll to elect their governor.

“A few hours ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke as duly elected.

“A few days ago, the defeated and outgoing Governor, HE Adegboyega Oyetola and his party, the APC, did everything to frustrate us. This included denying us the use of any public facility in the state capital for our mega-rally.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“The convincing win of 403, 371 against Gov. Oyetola’s 375, 027 is ample proof of that.

“Twelve years ago, specifically on 26th November, 2010, the PDP lost Osun state – not through the ballot-box – but via a judicial coup (ruling).

“That coup (ruling) terminated the action-packed tenure of HE Olagunsoye Oyinlola. And since then, Osun has been frozen in executive misrule and underdevelopment.

Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Sen. Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing-board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.





“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun state. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action,prayers and hope.

“You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote-fraud. You have done well.

“I thank the PDP National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election, headed by HE Gov. Duoye Diri, for a superlative performance. I thank our Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for tireless work. PDP is proud of all of you.

“You have helped to return PDP to power after 12 years. You have returned hope to Osun state. But beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office.

“This election was a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship, and proves conclusively that Nigerians want PDP back. And, indeed, PDP is coming!

“I also salute the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies for toeing the path of neutrality and ensuring that the votes counted.

“The task before us now is to transit from Opposition to Governance. This we shall do.

“With Osun done, next Villa!

“We call on all PDP members and all Nigerians to join the moving PDP train. Don’t be left behind. Our next destination is Aso Villa.

“With PDP, Nigeria shall rise again. Indeed, she is already rising. Osun people have spoken. The rest of Nigeria shall speak with a resounding Voice on 25th February 2023.”

