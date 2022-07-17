OsunDecides: PDP victory a good lesson to prepare us ahead, says Tinubu support group

Disciples of Jagaba (DOJ), a group in support of Bola Tinubu presidential aspiration has reacted to the recent victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just concluded gubernatorial election in Osun State.

It said rather than feel dejected towards the outcome, it was a good lesson that should spur their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prepare ahead of the presidential election next year.

In a statement issued by the National Coordinator, AbdulHakeem Alawuje and made available to the Tribune Online on Sunday in Kaduna, he noted that there is no reason for them to be wasting their time on the just concluded election in Osun State.

“All what is required now is, we only need to adjust against future, the statement added.

The statement also noted, “the election has come and gone, so It must not be a thing to worry about as sometimes challenges are good for one to major up for future challenge.

“The Osun election must not be a wasted event, its a good lesson that should prepare us ahead,” the statement added.

To this end, the Tinubu support group call for review of its activities instead of allowing the outcome of the osun elections to have a negative impact on them.

“We also call on those who are leaders of the Tinubu Campaign Council not to undermine other groups who can bring victory to the party and the presidential candidate.

“The undisputable truth that is far beyond the interests of ethnicity and religion, is that Tinubu’s opponents are out to hide behind sentiments,” the statement insisted.

“Let us calm down so that we can be able our to see who are the contestants, what are their past and track records, keeping political sentiments aside?

“The only problem we have in Nigeria is that we refuse to identify individual differences; we are trying to ignore them. But, the natural fundamental principles of life will not allow things to work seamlessly until we identify and know how to meet up with individuals’ needs without tampering with the individuals’ rights.

To this end, DOJ urged Nigerians to realize that if we vote based on sentiments, the elected winner must at least be in that position for some time before we can have another chance to change him or her; hence, our eyes will become clear immediately after the elections, and we will then continue facing the unpalatable consequences of the sentimental choices we made by voting our biases.

“What we need to work on is good governance, how to make our nation to work for all, how to improve our national services, and how to advance our economic system etc,” the statement declared.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP