Wike promises full support for Atiku

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has promised support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a tweet on Monday, Governor Wike wrote: “I made a vow to the PDP that I will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and I am not going to go back on my word.

We cannot abandon the @OfficialPDPNig. We will be fully supporting H.E @atiku.”

Nigerian Tribune reported earlier today that The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken steps to make up with his closest rival for the ticket, Nyesom Wike, by visiting him at home Monday morning.





The former Vice President and 2019 flag bearer of the main opposition party, reached out to the Rivers State governor following the last minute intrigues that enabled him to clinch the party’s presidential ticket on Saturday at the PDP national convention in Abuja.

Wike, who came second to Atiku after the Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, withdrew from the race and directed his supporters to vote for the former Vice President, had not publicly acknowledged Atiku’s victory.

He was thought to have felt betrayed by the late move made by Tambuwal that helped Atiku to achieve victory.

Ostensibly keen to secure the support of the Rivers governor, Atiku visited him along with some other party chieftains in his Asokoro, Abuja residence as he bade to assuage him.