Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to give President-Elect Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu a rousing welcome.

The President-Elect is billed to visit Rivers state on a two-day official visit on Wednesday to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, 3rd and Thursday, 4th May 2023, respectively.

Wike, in a State broadcast on Tuesday, said that during Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to Rivers State, he had indicated his intention to have him commission some strategic projects in the State after the general elections.

He said a formal invitation was sent to the President-Elect after the general elections, which he graciously accepted.

The Governor explained that the proposed visit to Rivers State is Tinubu’s first official visit to any state since he emerged as the President-Elect of Nigeria.

According to him, by this visit, the President-Elect will join the long list of distinguished Nigerians the state had hosted to either flag off or commission landmark projects.

The Governor said; “For us, it is an honor to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit.

Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labor unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”

He also enjoined Rivers people to come out in great numbers and give “our amiable President-Elect a rousing welcome during his visit.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE