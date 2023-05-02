Shehu Sani, a social critic and former Nigerian lawmaker from Kaduna State, has described Northerners as living in fear for wanting senate presidency after supporting the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former senator made this known in a Twitter post on Tuesday where he said the northerners want the position to checkmate Tinubu-led administration.

“Northerners who supported Asiwaju to the throne are now saying they want the Senate Presidency in order to Checkmate him.

“It’s a good political strategy. But it’s like being in love and also being in doubt and living in fear. True love supposed to be blind,” he wrote.