The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi has ordered the immediate investigation of the mental state of an inmate who is alleged to be mentally derailed while in custody at the medium correctional centre in Okene

The inmate who was alleged to have killed his father, mother and a nurse who was taking care of him was subsequently arrested and charged with murder before Obangede magistrate court.

Justice Majebi gave this order while reviewing the cases of the 27 inmates at Nigeria Correctional Service, medium custodian centre in Okene on Tuesday, stating that “necessary action must be taken now.”

The Chief Judge told the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Badama Kadiri to write for approval to the office CJ to carry out an investigation and carry out a test to ascertain the true health status of Mustapha Shuaibu.

He stated that this has become imperative so as to know where to send the inmate before his condition further deteriorates, noting that since had already murdered those who could have taken care of him no family member would be ready to receive him back home.

While corroborating the strange behaviour of Mustapha Shaibu, Senior Magistrate Aisha Audu told the Chief Judge that the suspect has always been intimidating everyone in court during the sitting and also threatened to deal with the judge who puts him in prison.

“My Lord, the suspect is a threat to my life, threat to the Court and a great threat to the society at large “, the Magistrate posited.

Earlier in his address, the officer in charge of the medium custodial centre Okene, Assistant Controller of Corrections O.E Audu appealed to the Chief Judge to look into the cases of those inmates with mental health challenges.

“There is this particular inmate (Mustapha Shaibu), case No, CMOB/11c/2021 standing trial before the Magistrate Court, Obanegede, for a charge bordering on culpable homicide.

“The inmate has mental health challenges and his condition is deteriorating day by day. Recently, he was resorting to violence. Sometimes he behaves irrationally even in the dock. My Lordship, we don’t have the necessary facilities to manage his condition in this place. This is for your information and further necessary action my Lord,” he said

