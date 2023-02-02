A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Victor Umukoro, has given reasons why some angry members will first destroy the party and later rebuild it.

Umukoro made the declaration on Thursday at a town hall meeting organised by the Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd).

He said given some untoward shenanigans and highhandedness going on in the PDP, they will destroy it and rebuild the same for a better Nigeria.

“I am a member of the PDP and I’m saying enough is enough. We will destroy this PDP and rebuild the PDP for a new Nigeria,” he asserted.

The former council chairmanship aspirant in Warri South Local Government Area said the reason some members of the party were angry was because of the dirty politics allegedly being played in the party.

“They tell you Oga done talk. The system has spoken. We are tired. We will put an end to it,” he vowed.

Hon. Umukoro said it’s the time for people like Commodore Nesiama who are well trained, well travelled and want to represent them at the Senate that should be given a chance.

“For the cause of this election, I am not a party man. I’m an observer,” he quipped, lamenting that the people are politically backward in Essi Layout in Warri.

He appealed to the people in the area not to be afraid of any intimidation during the forthcoming elections, but to come out enmass and vote for Commodore Nesiama (retd) in the senatorial election.

The Chairman of Workers in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Magege Matthew, said they’re tired of the PDP. He vowed that they will turn their faces, supports and votes against the PDP.

He also promised that they will support and cast their votes for Commodore Nesiama in the forthcoming election.





Earlier, Commodore Nesiama, the NNPP Senatorial candidate told the people that he is still in the race and there’s no going back.

According to him, he is ready to work and make the difference at the Senate, promising to give them a better representation.