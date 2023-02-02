Alkalam Writers Association, Kaduna, is to hold a public commemoration and book presentation on renown Hausa broadcaster and author, Alhaji Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed, who died five years ago.

President of the association, Hajiya Halima Abdullahi K/Mashi, revealed this in a press release on Thursday, saying the event would take place at Arewa House, Kaduna, on February 9, which falls on the fifth anniversary of the demise of the journalist.

Alhaji Mahmoon, whom she described as an elder statesman, died in Kaduna on Thursday, February 9, 2018, aged 77.

He first made a name for himself as a correspondent for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kaduna, in several states. Subsequently, he served as the General Manager of Radio Kano and later as the Managing Director of Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC).

In retirement, Mahmoon devoted his time to writing on contemporary issues, running weekly columns in newspapers including The Triumph, Blueprint and Aminiya, as well as commentaries on the Kaduna-based DITV Television, Liberty Television, Alheri Radio and Liberty Radio.

A literary enthusiast, he authored six books in Hausa that included a poetry collection titled ‘Dan Hausa’, two plays (‘Uwani Reza’ and ”Yar Halas’), and translated three plays of William Shakespeare.

The Shakespearean plays he translated are ‘Macbeth’ as ‘Makau’, ‘Julius Caesar’ as ‘Jarmai Ziza’, and ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as ‘Habiba Ta Habibu’.

The press release said a key part of the commemoration is the unveiling of Mahmoon’s last book, ‘Habiba Ta Habibu’, which was only published this year.

Hajiya Halima indicated that Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai, is scheduled to attend as the special guest of honour on the occasion, while the proprietor of Liberty Television, Dr. Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan, will serve as chairman.

She said the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, is the royal father of the day, while a former president of the Federal Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi (Walin Hausa), is the special guest.

She added that the Kaduna Zonal Director of the FRCN, Alhaji Buhari Auwalu, is the guest speaker, while a senior lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Adamu Ibrahim Malumfashi, is the book reviewer.





Several other stakeholders invited to the event have confirmed their intention to attend the event, she said.

According to the president of the association, the motivation for the event is both to highlight the great patriotic works of Alhaji Mahmoon and emphasise the need to celebrate the contribution of some Nigerians to national development after they are gone.

ALSO READ:Court adjourns hearing on CAC, Police ACP, others land dispute till 2023

She said the event is also an opportunity to give posthumous awards to some members of the association who are deceased.