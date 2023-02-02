Gombe state government has declared that it is in alignment with the Federal Government’s social protection policy to protect the vulnerable population in the state which constitutes mainly women and children. The declaration was made by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya during the Launching of the policy document on social protection for women and children. The Governor was represented by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau at the event with United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative, Ms Cristian Munduate and top Government officials in attendance. He added that the vision of the policy is to have a healthy, peaceful and prosperous State with poverty indices reduced to 15% by 2030.

The launched Social Protection Policy in the state was done in the quest of the government to protect women and children faced with high levels of poverty and inequality that increase their protection risks and their vulnerability to disease, death and illiteracy.

This is also because the Government believes that social protection is one of the best foundations for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

This vision is in alignment with Gombe State 10 – year Development Plan 2021 – 2030 (DEVAGOM) as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to a social protection policy.

The Governor commended UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office for supporting the development of the policy document and other Technical Working Groups under the Chairmanship of Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed, stakeholders and others for their tireless efforts in spearheading the development of the policy.

In her remarks, the UNICEF Country Representative, Ms Cristian Mundate commended the Federal Government and Gombe State for developing and domesticating the Social Protection Policy towards bringing families out of extreme poverty.

She said that UNICEF is committed to working, providing knowledge and technical advice having had the social protection experience.

Cristian Munduate urged the State government to ensure that the policy is implemented the later in order to achieve the desired results for the betterment of the lives of the citizenry.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi represented by the Commissioner of Education, Dr Aishatu Maigari said that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration leaves no stone unturned to ensure the provision of a conducive atmosphere for better livelihood of the people.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, appreciated UNICEF, other development partners as well as the Technical Working Committee for the success of the drafting, finalizing and eventual launch of the policy.

Presenting an overview of the Social Protection policy, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Planning and Development Partner Coordination Office, Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Abubakar Dauda Gadam, explained that the Policy will play a critical role in reducing poverty, eliminating unequal treatment and segregation on the grounds of sex, religion or creed.

In a related development, the UNICEF country representative, Cristian Munduate, has commended the Gombe state government for establishing the Coordinating Research and Economic Intelligence Unit (CREIU) at the Budget, Planning and Development Partner Coordination Office (BP&DPCO) co-funded by the UNICEF.

Cristian Munduate made the commendation while commissioning the CREIU office in Gombe.

The unit which is equipped with state-of-the-art computers, internet facilities is operating 24/7 real-time; was established to conduct analysis and research in various fields to provide relevant data and statistics for enhanced decision-making, policy formulation and implementation by the State Government.

She stated that the office, which is the first of its kind in the northeast region is mandated to monitor and review emerging economic trends and assess the performance of the state government as well as all development partner investments urged other states to emulate Gombe.

Cristian Munduate who appreciated the performance of the Gombe State Government in championing the plights of children and women said the CREIU will not only produce good statistics but will also give an in-depth analysis of the fortunes of the state and the nation at large.

She assured that UNICEF will make itself available in any area within its mandate that needs strengthening so that women and children in Gombe State will have a better life.

The State Commissioner of Finance, Muhammad Gambo Magaji in a remark, assured UNICEF that the state government is willing and ready to pay any amount required as Counterpart funds as at when due so that women and children in the state will benefit from UNICEF programs.

He emphasized that the state government has made adequate use of the Economic Intelligence Unit in getting proper data to enhance development.